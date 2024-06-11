B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.36 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

LON BPM opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 464.27. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The company has a market capitalization of £185.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,289.39). 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

