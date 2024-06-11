Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 9,863,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,745,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

