Barbara J. Fouss Buys 6,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 335,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,318. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.