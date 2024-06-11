Barbara J. Fouss Buys 6,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 335,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,318. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
