Barclays Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.58.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Stock Up 0.2 %

CIEN opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.