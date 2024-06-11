Barclays Upgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
