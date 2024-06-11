Barclays Upgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 474,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

