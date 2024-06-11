Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,743,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,820 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

