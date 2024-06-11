Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Stantec accounts for 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Stantec by 456.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,845. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

