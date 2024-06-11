Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $12.91 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,456.00. 2,229,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,606. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,465.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,339.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,237.25. The company has a market cap of $674.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.