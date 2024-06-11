Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,530 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

CCJ stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 3,998,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,888. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

