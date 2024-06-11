Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.90 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

