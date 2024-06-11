Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after buying an additional 62,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

