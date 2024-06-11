Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $2 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 421,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

