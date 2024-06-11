Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

