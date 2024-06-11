Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 5,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.