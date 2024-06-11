Bayview Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BAYAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Bayview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 12th. Bayview Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bayview Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Bayview Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Bayview Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAYAU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,196,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

