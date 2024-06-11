Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221.65 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $221.65 million and $1.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.22 or 0.05193897 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00046427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002258 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,929,273 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,549,273 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

