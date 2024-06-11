Bellevue Group AG Buys New Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 251.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zai Lab by 312.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,907 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock worth $421,808 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

