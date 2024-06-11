Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in 89bio were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 89bio by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $830.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

