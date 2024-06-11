Bellevue Group AG Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.09. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

