Bellevue Group AG Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,728,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

BIIB stock opened at $225.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.31.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

