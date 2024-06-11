Bellevue Group AG Invests $363,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.