Bellevue Group AG Invests $363,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

