Bellevue Group AG Lowers Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $44.32.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

