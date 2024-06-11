Bellevue Group AG Sells 27,037 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $264,636,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $99,678,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 751,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $104,696,000 after buying an additional 557,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

