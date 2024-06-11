Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BHE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 151,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

