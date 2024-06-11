Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.38. 735,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,242. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

