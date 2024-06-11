Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 7352278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

