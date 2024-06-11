Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BIREF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

