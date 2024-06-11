BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $67,472.35 or 1.00186092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $837.92 million and $1.18 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00088541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,920.2318917 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,210,907.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

