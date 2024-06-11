Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.32

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $111,478.06 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.32671564 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $110,013.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

