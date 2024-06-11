Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.57.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
