BMO Capital Markets Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$29.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDT

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.21. 227,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.09. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$25.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.