BNB Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $604.02 or 0.00897178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion and $2.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,584,408 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,627,596.31378648. The last known price of BNB is 619.19658207 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $3,619,789,484.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.