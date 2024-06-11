BNB Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $604.02 or 0.00897178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion and $2.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,584,408 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,627,596.31378648. The last known price of BNB is 619.19658207 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $3,619,789,484.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
