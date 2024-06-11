BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.98

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.98 and last traded at $101.98, with a volume of 50826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.63.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Forward LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.