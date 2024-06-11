BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,071. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

