Bokf Na Buys 4,972 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.