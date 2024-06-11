Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.11. 469,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,572. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

