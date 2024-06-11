Bokf Na Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.12. 994,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,670. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $296.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

