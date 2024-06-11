Bokf Na Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $61,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,017. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

