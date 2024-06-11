Bokf Na Has $28.33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,326,936 shares of company stock worth $1,052,358,872. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.75. 616,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

