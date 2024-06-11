Bokf Na Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bokf Na lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

