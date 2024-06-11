Bokf Na Sells 9,385 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $34,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. 455,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

