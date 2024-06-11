Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BXP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. 1,382,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.