Braidwell LP Buys 21,100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $40,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,810. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.47. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

