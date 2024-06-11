Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.