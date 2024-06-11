Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Braze has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

