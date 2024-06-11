Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Janus International Group makes up 0.9% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 1,262,994 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,260,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after buying an additional 873,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 493,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 233,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

JBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 1,380,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.