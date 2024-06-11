Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. 19,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,753. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

