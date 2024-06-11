Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of NIO worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NIO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,361,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NIO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,232,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,462,406. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

