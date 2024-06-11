Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.69 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,105 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,798,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,051 shares of company stock worth $389,330. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,670. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

