Bridgewater Associates LP Has $32.15 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,518 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.85. 275,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,114. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.22. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of -461.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.